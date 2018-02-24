Biofuel groups not invited to rumored RFS meeting called by Trump

President Donald Trump has invited federal lawmakers at the center of the Renewable Fuel Standard debate to a meeting at the White House Tuesday, Feb. 27, to discuss potential reform, Reuters reported on Thursday. So far, though, DTN has not been able to confirm such a meeting is scheduled, and representatives of biofuel groups contacted by DTN said they have not received an invitation to participate.

Earlier this week, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, held a rally with employees at the now-bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery. He called for reform to the RFS, after PES alleged in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing that $832 million in costs to comply with the RFS was the reason for its demise.

During that rally, Cruz said biofuels groups had “refused” to meet with him and other members of Congress to talk about potential changes to the RFS.

Reuters reported the meeting was confirmed by “four sources familiar with the matter.” That report said Cruz; Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; President Trump; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt; and others were slated to meet to discuss ways to change the law.

Michael Zona, communications director for Grassley, told DTN, “As of now, we don’t have any comment.” Ernst’s office had not responded to DTN’s request for comment at the time this article was posted.

When contacted by DTN, representatives from the White House and USDA would not confirm such a meeting. “It’s a little bit premature at this point,” the White House said in a statement.