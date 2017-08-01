Black Diamond Angus Ranch to host KLA/K-State ranch field day

(TOPEKA) – The historic Black Diamond Angus Ranch, also known as Warner Angus Ranch, will host the first 2017 Kansas Livestock Association (KLA)/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day August 17 near Spearville. The ranch dates back to 1884 when Willis B. Warner moved to the Sawlog Creek Valley near the Ford-Hodgeman county line. Warner started a purebred Angus herd in 1893 and son John began a registered Morgan horse breeding program in 1949.

Today, the ranch is operated by Willis Warner’s great-granddaughter, Marcella Warner Holman, and her husband, John Holman. The Angus herd is the base of their commercial cow-calf operation and registered Morgan horses continue to be bred and used on the ranch.

Marcella Warner Holman will join K-State Extension Reproductive Physiologist Sandy Johnson on the field day program to discuss the impact of high-protein forages on fertility. Johnson has been collecting conception data and breeding success rates on Black Diamond heifers grazing triticale during the breeding season. The two will share results from the first year of the research project.

John Holman, a K-State agronomist, will give a presentation on how annual forage crops work with dryland farming. Holman has conducted research for more than 10 years on the viability and advisability of planting annual cover crops or forages in conjunction with conventional dryland cropping systems in western Kansas. This research includes the use of both multi- and single-species cover crops. Black Diamond has utilized triticale for supplemental grazing for the cow-calf herd and to provide a quality feed source during the late spring breeding season. Holman will discuss the economics and options available for annual forages in diversified livestock and farming operations.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has assisted Black Diamond in developing new stockwater sources in strategic locations. NRCS District Conservationist Brad Shank will be on hand to describe what has been done on the ranch and highlight the assistance the agency can provide ranchers wanting to enhance stockwater systems and grassland health.

Oklahoma State University entomologist Justin Talley will discuss the latest on fly and tick control for beef cattle operations. Talley will explain the difference between face flies, horn flies, stable flies and deer flies. He also will provide timely research results on effective management practices that offer optimum control for these commonly found pests.

The August 17 field day will begin with registration at 3:30 p.m. and conclude with a free beef dinner at 6:45 p.m. All livestock producers and others involved in the business are invited to attend.

Black Diamond Angus Ranch is located south of Jetmore in Ford County. From Jetmore, go south on Highway 283 about 12 miles to A Road. At this intersection, go east on A Road for 2 miles, then ¾ mile south on 120 Road to the ranch headquarters. If coming from the Highway 283 and Highway 50 intersection near Wright, go north on Highway 283 for 9.2 miles to A Road. At this intersection, go east on A Road for 2 miles, then ¾ mile south on 120 Road to the ranch headquarters. Directional signs will be posted.

Mark Diederich Family Farms near Greenleaf will host the second 2017 KLA/K-State ranch field day August 22. DL Cattle Company of Fredonia will be the site of the final field day August 23. Bayer Animal Health and the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas are sponsoring all three events. For more information, go to www.kla.org or call the KLA office at (785) 273-5115.