Blaine French joins Department of Animal Science

Lincoln, Neb. — Blaine French has joined the Department of Animal Science at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln as livestock evaluation and youth education professor of practice.

In addition to teaching courses related to livestock evaluation, French will coach the Husker Livestock Judging and Meat Animal Evaluation teams. He will provide strong statewide leadership focused on comprehensive educational programs of excellence in youth-related animal science, including incorporating scientific principles into livestock project selection and animal management. French will be responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing youth livestock evaluation events, educational camps and clinics, and educational materials.

“I am very excited to have someone of Blaine’s caliber join our team at the University of Nebraska,” said Clint Krehbiel, department head. “The excitement, enthusiasm and professionalism he brings to this position will expand our youth engagement, enhance our recruitment opportunities, and provide students with connections and the soft skills necessary to be future leaders of the livestock industries. We will also continue to be competitive at judging contests.”

French comes to Nebraska from Connors State College in Warner, OK, where he served as an instructor and assistant livestock judging coach. He has had many accomplishments both as a team member and coach in livestock judging. French was honored as a Junior Collegiate Livestock Judging All American in 2014, and assisted with coaching the record-setting team in reasons and reserve overall team at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, KY in 2018.

French was raised on a farm and ranch near Batesville, AR. He received his associate degree from Fort Scott Community College, and his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.