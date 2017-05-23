Boston Market Commits to GAP Animal Welfare Standards

The rotisserie-cooking chain Boston Market announced plans to source chickens certified by the Global Animal Partnership and processed via a controlled-atmosphere system.

A Meating Place Dot Com article says the pledge will take effect in 2024. Chief Executive George Michel said the multi-step process is considered the most comprehensive approach to poultry production. At the same time, it also meets the highest level of animal welfare standards. “We are committed to meeting these objectives in a way that’s sustainable for our business and our suppliers,” Michel said in a statement.

Boston Market follows after a number of other chains that have pledged to meet the GAP animal welfare standards for poultry production. Just some of the other chains include Burger King, Quiznos, Jack in the Box, and Ruby Tuesday’s. Earlier this year, Boston Market announced a “Quality Guarantee,” promising to serve whole chickens that have never been frozen, raised on U.S. farms without added hormones or steroids, and 100 percent free of antibiotics, MSG, and gluten.

The antibiotic-free pledge is set to begin early next year. Boston Market has more than 450 locations around the country.