BQA Certification to be Hosted During KCA Convention

BQA does more than just help beef producers capture extra value from their market cattle. BQA also reflects a positive public image and instills consumer confidence in the beef industry. When producers implement the best management practices of a BQA program, they assure their market steers, heifers, cows, and bulls are the best they can be. Today, the stakes are even higher because of increased public attention on animal welfare.
– Demonstrates commitment to food safety and quality.
– Upholds consumer confidence in valuable beef products.
– Protects the beef industry from additional government regulation.
– Improves sale value of marketed beef cattle.
– Enhances herd profitability through better management.
The program covers information specific to the needs of today’s cow/calf, stockers, and back-grounding producers, including: up-to-date information on weaning and preconditioning of calves, handling and culling, herd health plans, calf management, humane euthanasia, best management practices, parasite control, animal abuse avoidance, and handling.