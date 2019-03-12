Brazil confident in talks to reopen U.S. market for Brazil beef – minister

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) – Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias, who will travel to the United States next week, said on Tuesday she is confident that talks to reopen the U.S. market for Brazil’s fresh beef exports may succeed.

“The expectation is good. We are preparing documentation and will see if we can reopen this market … so that all of Brazil’s meat-packers can resume exports to the U.S.,” Dias told reporters on the sidelines of a food industry event in São Paulo.

The United States halted imports of fresh Brazilian beef in June 2017 after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass safety checks.