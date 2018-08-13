Brazilian Judge Suspends Glyphosate Use

A Brazilian judge has suspended the use of products containing glyphosate.

The federal judge halted new registrations of products containing glyphosate and will suspend existing registrations while the Brazilian government reevaluates the toxicity of glyphosate products, according to Reuters.

The decision, however, could face several appeals. Brazil’s public health agency, as well as the Agriculture Ministry, have announced plans to file appeals.

Herbicide manufacturers contend that Brazil’s farmers have been safely using glyphosate for more than 40 years. A Brazil-based agribusiness industry association representative says he “thinks the judge is wrong,” adding that the industry believes “the decision will be revoked somehow.” Without glyphosate products, the industry contends “it’s impossible to do agriculture.”

Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of soybeans, driven largely by growing demand from China.