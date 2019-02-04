class="post-template-default single single-post postid-363419 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Bud Light touches nerve with corn syrup Super Bowl ads | KRVN Radio

Bud Light touches nerve with corn syrup Super Bowl ads

BY AP | February 4, 2019
Home News Agricultural News
Bud Light touches nerve with corn syrup Super Bowl ads
This undated image provided by Anheuser-Busch shows a scene from the company's Bud Light 2019 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Anheuser-Busch via AP)

Bud Light's Super Bowl commercials are only meant to point out a key difference in Bud Light from some other light beers,

- Anheuser-Busch

Bud Light attacked rival brands in its Super Bowl ads, but it was the corn industry that felt stung.

The spots trolled rival brands that use corn syrup. One showed a medieval caravan schlepping a huge barrel of corn syrup to castles owned by Miller and Coors.

The National Corn Growers Association rebuked the brand for boasting that Bud Light does not use the ingredient.

The association, which says it represents 40,000 corn farmers nationwide, tweeted that America’s corn farmers were “disappointed” in Bud Light, and thanked Miller Lite and Coors Light for “supporting our industry.”

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, responded that it “fully supports corn growers and will continue to invest in the corn industry.”

“Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercials are only meant to point out a key difference in Bud Light from some other light beers,” the company said in a statement. “This effort is to provide consumers transparency and elevate the beer category.”

MillerCoors also hit back at Bud Light with a tweet clarifying that none of its products use high-fructose corn syrup. It claimed that many Anheuser-Busch products do.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments