‘Bugfest’ open house set for Sept. 24

Guests of all ages will be able to tour the research labs and pollinator garden, have pictures taken on a giant bug, see inside of a bee hive and learn about how bees work together, learn about edible insects and much more. Entomology professors, staff and students will be on-hand to answer questions on all things bug-related.

Parking is available north of the East Union. For more information, contact Silberman at lisa.silberman@unl.edu or 402-472-3416.