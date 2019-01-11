Bunge Names Brian Zachman President of Global Risk Management

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that Brian Zachman has been named President of Global Risk Management, effective January 14, 2019. In this new role, he will report to the CEO of Bunge Limited and serve on the executive leadership committee.

“Brian is an experienced risk manager with extensive knowledge of the agricultural commodity value chain, including handling, transportation, processing and distribution of oilseeds, oilseed products and grains,” said Kathleen Hyle, Bunge Board Chair. “His proven leadership and record of delivering risk-adjusted returns will further strengthen Bunge’s risk management capability, which is a key priority for the company.”

Mr. Zachman, 47, has held portfolio management positions focused on agricultural commodity derivatives since 2012, most recently with Millennium Limited Partners. Mr. Zachman previously worked at Bunge from 1999 to 2012, serving in a number of commercial and trading roles within Agribusiness. Prior to that, he held various commercial and merchant roles with Cargill and ConAgra.

Mr. Zachman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and will be based in White Plains, New York.