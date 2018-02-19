Cadrien Livingston Awarded Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship

Cadrien Livingston of Orchard, NE, has been awarded the 2018 Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship.

Cadrien is a sophomore studying Agricultural and Environmental Science Communications with a minor in Political Science at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Cadrien uses her passion for agriculture and her unique, personal experiences to connect with people around her. Her goal with this degree is to advocate about important agricultural issues like farm safety and work on behalf of farmers to further positive agricultural policies.

In 2008, Cadrien’s father was killed in a grain bin accident, leaving behind a wife, two younger sisters, and 10-year old Cadrien. Together, Cadrien and her mother worked to keep the family ranch.

Out of necessity, she stepped into many responsibilities at home and on the ranch, which required responsibility and a good work ethic. Today, Cadrien and her mother have expanded their cow herd and continue to sell bulls via private sale.

Cadrien says the loss of her father has affected her future goals and dreams. Since the accident, she has worked with many individuals and organizations to try to start a farm safety hotline to provide preventative safety tips and precautions for farmers and ranchers.

She also interested in providing farm safety training and education to local rescue units.

Additionally, Cadrien has bolstered her confidence in the public policy area by participating in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy. Through this program, she learned and practiced the skills necessary to talk with and influence elected officials on important topics like taxes and the upcoming

Farm Bill.

Amy Halsey, 4-H Club Leader wrote, “Cadrien leads with authority and a great sense of humor, plus she is kind and compassionate. She is teachable and is always looking for ways to improve herself.” Clearly, Cadrien’s leadership capacity and dedication will serve agriculture well as she continues to grow and develop.

The Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship that was awarded to Cadrien Livingston during the Annual Meeting of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association on

February 13, 2018.