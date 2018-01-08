California Man Arrested in Fraudulent Cattle Buying Scheme

A California man was arrested in Texas last month after being suspected of investment fraud, embezzlement and cattle theft.

Drovers Cattle Network reports Justin Tyler Greer, 36, is suspected of defrauding seven victims out of $1.5 million. The investigation began in June 2017 when the victims claimed to be coming up hundreds of head short. Investigators say cattle owned by investors were illegally sold and moved to Colorado and Wyoming.

A California law enforcement official called the scheme “21st Century cattle rustling and embezzlement at the highest level.” Greer managed cattle owned by ranchers in California, Wyoming and Colorado, and allegedly failed to meet finical obligations in April and May, raising flags for his customers.

The U.S. Forest Service is also investigating the case of the cattle in Wyoming in a parallel criminal investigation because cattle were being grazed without the proper permits.