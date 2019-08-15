Cambodia, Vietnam join APHIS swine fever list

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has added Cambodia to the list of regions affected by African swine fever (ASF). On April 3, 2019, the Cambodian veterinary authorities reported an ASF occurrence to the World Organization of Animal Health (OIE). In response to that report, APHIS added Cambodia to the list of regions affected with ASF on April 4, 2019. However, imported swine products from Cambodia were already restricted due to other dangerous swine diseases in that country. Those restrictions remain in place.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s APHIS has also added Vietnam to the list of regions affected by African swine fever. The Vietnam veterinary authorities confirmed an ASF outbreak to the World Organization for Animal Health on February 18, 2019. In response to this outbreak, APHIS immediately restricted imports of pork and products from Vietnam to help keep the disease from entering the United States.

ASF is a highly contagious disease of wild and domestic pigs that can spread quickly in swine populations. A list of regions where ASF exists can be found on the APHIS website here.