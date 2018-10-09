Canada Dairy Organization Turns Down Trudeau Meeting

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339929 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY NAFTA | October 9, 2018
Dairy Farmers of Canada have rejected a meeting request from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The organization rejected the meeting because of the “absence of details on measures to mitigate the impact of the concessions” made in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The agreement, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, grants U.S. dairy more market access to Canada. Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canada’s farmers.

The Association announced its displeasure with the agreement last week, saying the trade deal sacrifices the livelihoods of Canada’s dairy industry. Canada’s dairy farmers are facing now three recent trade agreements that have eased restrictions to its dairy market to other nations.

USMCA follows CETA, the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, and the CPTPP that replaced the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

