Candidates Sought For National Sorghum Checkoff Board

LINCOLN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominations for sorghum producers to serve on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program board of directors. There are five producer positions that will become vacant on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board (Board) in December 2017. As organizations in Nebraska certified to nominate producers to serve on the Board, the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association and Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, collectively, seek sorghum producers interested in appointment to the Board.

Vacancies on the Board in 2017 include 1 fixed seat in each of the states of Kansas and Texas to be filled by sorghum producers from those states, and three at-large seats. Nebraska producers are eligible to apply for the at-large seats. These vacancies are created by members whose terms will expire at the Board’s winter meeting in December 2017.

In accordance with the statute, persons interested in being nominated must be sorghum producers and need to complete and submit USDA’s Form AD-755 – Advisory Committee Membership Background Information, and the Nominee’s Agreement to Serve Form along with a cover letter outlining their interest to serve on the Board. Application forms are available by contacting the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board atsorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling 402/471-4276.

Completed applications must be received at the office of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board by May 5, 2017. Completed forms may be sent by mail service to the Grain Sorghum Board, P.O. Box 94982, Lincoln, NE 68509-4982; Fax to 402/471-3040; or by email tosorghum.board@nebraska.gov . The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, NeGSPA, and Nebraska Farm Bureau will jointly review and nominate qualified producers for the vacancy and forward nominees to USDA for appointment by Ag Secretary Thomas Vilsack.

The farmers appointed to the USCP Board are responsible to develop and carry out programs focused on increased yield and production capacity, expanded worldwide demand and producer profitability. All eligible sorghum growers are encouraged to step up to assume a leadership role to help guide the industry. This includes women, small and large-scale producers, minorities, and persons with disability. The Nebraska Certified Sorghum Organizations are committed to inclusion, and do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, genetic information, parental status, and marital or family status.