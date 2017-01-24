Candidates Sought for Nebraska Dairy Princess Title

The Nebraska dairy community is recruiting candidates to become the 2017-18 Nebraska Dairy Princess. The young woman who holds the title represents dairy farm families and the dairy industry by helping consumers learn more about dairy products and how farm families care for their cows and land.

The contest judging is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, in Norfolk. The deadline for applications isTuesday, Feb. 14, and applications are found at MidwestDairy.com or can be obtained by calling the contest director, Julie Meier, at 308-390-9338 or emailing Julie.Meier@Thrivent.com.

The coronation of the new princess will be held during the banquet at the Nebraska State Dairy Convention Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Columbus.

The Nebraska Dairy Princess is chosen on the basis of her knowledge and enthusiasm about dairy, personality and communication ability. Both the princess and the runner-up receive scholarships from Midwest Dairy Association, which sponsors the contest and princess program on behalf of Nebraska’s dairy farmers.

Dawn Klabenes, 18, of Chambers is the reigning Nebraska Dairy Princess.