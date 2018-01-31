Cargill brings facial recognition capability to farmers through strategic equity investment in Cainthus

MINNEAPOLIS, — Cargill and Cainthus, a
Dublin-based machine vision company, are reshaping how animal
producers make decisions for their livestock through a strategic
partnership that will bring facial recognition technology to dairy
farms across the world. The deal includes a minority equity investment
from Cargill. Terms were not disclosed.
Cainthus uses breakthrough predictive imaging to monitor the health
and wellbeing of livestock. Their proprietary software uses images to
identify individual animals based on hide patterns and facial
recognition, and tracks key data such as food and water intake, heat
detection and behavior patterns. The software then delivers analytics
that drive on-farm decisions that can impact milk production,
reproduction management and overall animal health.
“We are enthused about what this partnership will mean for farmers
across the world,” said David Hunt, president and co-founder,
Cainthus. “Cargill is a natural partner for us, given their focus on
bringing a world-class digital capability to the market and their
understanding of how technology will truly help farmers succeed. We
think this partnership will be a game changer for farmers because it
will allow them to efficiently scale their business.”
Cainthus’ imaging technology can identify individual cows by their
features in several seconds to memorize a cow’s unique identity,
recording individual pattern and movements. That information is used
as part of an artificial intelligence-driven mathematical algorithm
that conveys imagery into feed and water intake analysis, behavioral
tracking and health alerts that can be sent directly to the farmer.
Data gleaned from those images is used to anticipate issues and adjust
feeding regimens. What used to be a manual process that took days or
weeks now takes place in near real-time.
“Our shared vision is to disrupt and transform how we bring insights
and analytics to dairy producers worldwide,” said SriRaj Kantamneni,
managing director for Cargill’s digital insights business. “Customers’
ability to make proactive and predictive decisions to improve their
farm’s efficiency, enhance animal health and wellbeing, reduce animal
loss, and ultimately increase farm profitability.”
Cargill and Cainthus intend to first focus on the global dairy
segment, but will expand to other species, including swine, poultry
and aqua over the next several months.
Cargill is committed to investing in technology and cultivating talent
to deliver innovation in the data and analytics space. Over the last
year, Cargill has announced several technology investments across the
livestock, poultry and aquaculture value chains, including Dairy
EnteligenT and iQuaticT for aquaculture. The company’s focus is on
delivering technology that enables our customers more to make precise
farming decisions and improve the efficiency and overall productivity
of their operations.
“It’s important for us to invest in emerging digital technologies that
drive value for our customers and for the industry,” said Scott
Ainslie, vice president and group director, Cargill Animal Nutrition.
“As an industry leader in this space, we are committed to using
technology to address the biggest challenges facing the food system.”
About Cargill Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and
industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers,
customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by
applying our insights and 150 years of experience. We have 150,000
employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a
responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the
communities where we live and work.