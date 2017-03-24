Cargill Faces Criticism Over Non-GMO Verification

Cargill faced many questions over social media this week on their association with the Non-GMO Project organization. Their mission on their website claims, “The Non-GMO Project is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers and providing verified non-GMO choices.”

Cargill released this statement online about their association with the group:

Statement regarding Non-GMO Verification

“We have received numerous inquiries seeking clarity about our effort to verify non-GMO ingredients through the Non-GMO Project organization. Cargill is working with the Non-GMO Project to verify several of our non-GMO ingredients because of consumer demand for non-GMO foods, and Non-GMO Project is the most-requested third party certification among our food and beverage customers. Cargill’s affiliation with the Non-GMO Project is specific to the verification protocol and we neither endorse nor agree with their positions on the safety and sustainability of GMO crops.

Cargill has not changed its long-standing position on GMOs. We firmly believe GMOs are proven safe and provide numerous benefits, and that biotechnology plays a critical role in feeding a growing global population. We also recognize some consumers want more choices when it comes to the foods they eat. Cargill has adopted a “yes, and yes” approach – we believe in the science and its benefits, and we understand that both science and consumer values drive decision making.

We foresee continuing demand for both GM and non-GM foods and we believe the two can co-exist to feed a growing population.”

Several farmers took to Twitter this week saying they will no longer do business with them because of the association.