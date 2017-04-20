class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229969 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Cargill Gets $13.6M Property Tax Break in Wichita | KRVN Radio

Cargill Gets $13.6M Property Tax Break in Wichita

BY Associated Press | April 20, 2017
Home News Livestock
Cargill Gets $13.6M Property Tax Break in Wichita

The Wichita City Council has approved industrial revenue bond financing and an estimated $13.6 million in property tax breaks to subsidize Cargill Protein Group’s new headquarters downtown.

The Wichita Eagle reports the council approved the tax breaks Tuesday.

City and state officials have negotiated an incentive package to keep Cargill in Wichita, a decision that was announced last year by Gov. Sam Brownback and Mayor Jeff Longwell.

A city estimate states that the tax abatement will be worth about $1.36 million a year to the company. A Wichita State University report says that keeping Cargill in the city will generate enough economic activity to offset the abatement.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments