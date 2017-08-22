Cargill invests $18 million to increase storage and unload capability for Gibbon, Neb. growers

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — A multi-million dollar project to upgrade the Cargill grain facility in Gibbon, Neb., is underway. Once complete, growers will have access to an additional 2 million bushels of upright grain storage space and an increased unload capacity of 65,000 bushels per hour.

“The Gibbon area features high production, mostly irrigated farm ground that historically produced consistently high yields. We’re excited to expand our capabilities and improve service to growers in the area,” said Jim Reiff, Northwest commercial leader for Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain in North America. “In addition, the facility is on the Union Pacific mainline rail, connecting our growers to export markets in the U.S. Gulf, Pacific Northwest, and Mexico, and helping to meet the needs of key end user customers in California.”

The facility, located at 46750-70th Rd, Gibbon, Neb., has eight full-time employees who handle corn, soybeans and wheat. The improvements, which will be complete by early 2019, are being done in phases, with no shutdowns planned throughout construction.

“These improvements are in line with our growth strategy and ensure we can continue to provide a competitive offering to Cargill customers,” said Dave Baudler, grain managing director for Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain in North America. “The upgrades in Gibbon will have a positive impact on both long and local supply chains. It will continue to enhance the service we can provide to key strategic customers and reinforces our goal of being a trusted partner for American farmers and a leader in U.S. grain and oilseeds.”

The Gibbon, Neb. location is one of 16 facilities Cargill operates across the state of Nebraska, where it has over 3,800 employees.