Caskey to Join NCGA as Vice President of Communications

(ST. LOUIS) — The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) today announced that Neil Caskey has been selected to serve as NCGA Vice President of Communications, beginning Monday, October 15. Caskey will build upon the organization’s ongoing communications efforts to create and increase opportunities for corn growers.

“For more than 20 years, Neil has helped global agribusinesses, nonprofits, and government agencies connect with their audiences,” said NCGA CEO Jon Doggett. “We are looking forward to having his vast experience in building brands, along with his creativity and energy at NCGA.”

Caskey currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Osborn Barr, an agriculture-focused agency in St. Louis. Prior to joining O+B, he held the titles of Special Assistant to the CEO and Director of Industry and Public Relations for the American Soybean Association.

Early in his career, Caskey managed a portfolio of policy issues for Ameren, a local public power company. He began his career on Capitol Hill, handling agriculture, energy and transportation issues in the office of former U.S. Congressman Kenny Hulshof, R-Mo.

Caskey holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri – Columbia.