Cattle feedlot growth near Powell Gardens

BY AP | October 25, 2018
A Missouri commission has approved a temporary halt to a proposal to greatly expand a cattle feedlot near Powell Gardens in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission this week granted Powell Gardens’ request to stop the expansion of Valley Oaks State Co.’s plan to grow from fewer than 999 head of cattle to as many as 6,999 head. The cattle feedlot is near Lone Jack, and about three miles from the outdoor gardens site.

The commission cited faulty data and procedural errors this week while recommending that a state permit to allow the expansion be rescinded.

The Kansas City Star reports the final decision on the expansion plans will come from the state’s Clean Water Commission, which has two months to react to the hearing commission’s recommendation.

