Cattle losses from flooding to be lower than first predicted

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says cattle losses in Nebraska from devastating March floods will be much lower than previously reported.

Director Steve Wellman tells the Omaha World-Herald that reports of up to a million cattle killed in the natural disaster are not accurate. Wellman says his agency hasn’t come up with a number, but expects the loss to be in the thousands.

Officials say some deadlines for assistance could yield better numbers. Producers have until April 29 to seek help for livestock losses under the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency’s Livestock Indemnity Program. There is a May 1 deadline to get help in disposing of dead livestock through a USDA program.

Bobbie Kriz-Wickham is the public affairs and outreach coordinator for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency. She says a few producers have reported losses of up to 200 head of cattle, but most report losses of 10 to 40 head.