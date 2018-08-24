Cattle on Feed *Audio* with Jerry Stowell

OMAHA — Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on August 1, 2018, USDA reported Friday. The inventory was 5 percent above August 1, 2017. This is the highest August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Listen to the report here: https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/cattle-on-feed-report-with-jerry-stowell-4976.html

Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.74 million head, 8 percent above 2017. Net placements were 1.68 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 410,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 290,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 415,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 367,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 175,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 85,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 1.87 million head, 5 percent above 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 63,000 head during July, 31 percent above 2017.

To view the full Cattle on Feed report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/…