Cattle on Feed Cattle Inventory *AUDIO*

OMAHA — Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2018, USDA reported on Friday. The inventory was 4 percent above July 1, 2017. This is the highest July 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Listen to Jerry Stowell, Country Futures, break down the report here: https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/cattle-on-feed-cattle-inventory-4685.html

The inventory included 7.13 million steers and steer calves, up 2 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 63 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.15 million head, up 8 percent from 2017.

Placements in feedlots during June totaled 1.79 million head, 1 percent above 2017. Net placements were 1.74 million head. During June, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 400,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 345,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 385,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 378,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 185,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 100,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during June totaled 2.01 million head, 1 percent above 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during June, 4 percent above 2017.

CATTLE INVENTORY

All cattle and calves in the United States on July 1, 2018 totaled 103 million head, 1 percent above the 102 million head on July 1, 2017.

All cows and heifers that have calved, at 41.9 million head, were 1 percent above the 41.6 million head on July 1, 2017.

Beef cows, at 32.5 million head, were up 1 percent from a year ago. Milk cows, at 9.40 million head, were unchanged from previous year.

All heifers 500 pounds and over on July 1, 2018 totaled 16.3 million head, 1 percent above the 16.2 million head on July 1, 2017. Beef replacement heifers, at 4.60 million head, were down 2 percent from a year ago. Milk replacement heifers, at 4.20 million head, were unchanged from previous year. Other heifers, at 7.50 million head, were 3 percent above a year earlier.

Steers 500 pounds and over on July 1, 2018 totaled 14.5 million head, unchanged from July 1, 2017.

Bulls 500 pounds and over on July 1, 2018 totaled 2.10 million head, up 5 percent from July 1, 2017.

Calves under 500 pounds on July 1, 2018 totaled 28.4 million head, up 2 percent from July 1, 2017.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 13.3 million head on July 1, 2018. The inventory is up 4 percent from the July 1, 2017 total of 12.8 million head. Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 84.8 percent of the total cattle on feed on July 1, 2018, up slightly from previous year. The combined total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds (outside of feedlots) is 37.1 million head. This is 1 percent above the 36.9 million head on July 1, 2017.

To view the full Cattle on Feed and Cattle reports, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov

USDA Actual Average Guess Range Cattle on Feed: On Feed July 1 104.0% 104.0% 102.5-106.0% Placed in June 101.0% 101.5% 95.5-106.5% Marketed in June 101.0% 101.0% 98.5-106.5%