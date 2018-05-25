Cattle on Feed Report 5-25 *AUDIO*

Released May 25, 2018, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service

(NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of

Agriculture (USDA).

United States Cattle on Feed Up 5 Percent



Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for

feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6 million head on

May 1, 2018. The inventory was 5 percent above May 1, 2017. This is the

second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.



Placements in feedlots during April totaled 1.70 million head, 8 percent

below 2017. Net placements were 1.63 million head. During April, placements

of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 320,000 head,

600-699 pounds were 230,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 415,000 head,

800-899 pounds were 445,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 205,000 head,

and 1,000 pounds and greater were 80,000 head.



Marketings of fed cattle during April totaled 1.80 million head, 6 percent above 2017.



Other disappearance totaled 63,000 head during April, 5 percent below 2017.



