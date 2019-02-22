Cattle on Feed Report *AUDIO with Jerry Stowell*

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on Jan. 1, 2019. The inventory was 2% above Jan. 1, 2018, USDA reported Friday.

Listen to Jerry Stowell break down the report here: https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/cattle-on-feed-report-2-22-with-jerry-stowell-6156.html

The inventory included 7.28 million steers and steer calves, down 1% from the previous year. This group accounted for 62% of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.41 million head, up 6% from 2018.

Placements in feedlots during December totaled 1.77 million head, 2% below 2018. Net placements were 1.69 million head. During December, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 445,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 460,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 402,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 285,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 90,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 85,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during December totaled 1.74 million head, 1% below 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 75,000 head during December, 1% above 2017.

To view the full Cattle on Feed report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/…