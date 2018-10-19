Cattle on Feed w/Jerry Stowell *AUDIO*

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.4 million head on Oct. 1, 2018, USDA reported Friday. The inventory was 5 percent above October 1, 2017. This is the highest October 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

The inventory included 7.09 million steers and steer calves, up 2 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 62 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.31 million head, up 11 percent from 2017.

Placements in feedlots during September totaled 2.05 million head, 5 percent below 2017. Net placements were 1.99 million head. During September, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 425,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 330,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 430,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 466,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 280,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 120,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during September totaled 1.72 million head, 4 percent below 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 57,000 head during September, 2 percent below 2017.

To view the full Cattle on Feed report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov

USDA Actual Average Guess Range Cattle on Feed: On Feed Oct. 1 105.0% 106.3% 105.6-107.4% Placed in September 95.0% 100.0% 96.7-105.0% Marketed in September 96.0% 96.7% 95.9-99.3%

