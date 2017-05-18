Cattle Production Risk Management Workshop Scheduled for June 7 2017

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a risk management workshop for cattle producers on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, from 1:15pm to 3:00pm p.m. in McCook at the Red Willow County fairgrounds community building. Cattle producers will learn how to reduce risk exposure associated with cattle marketing and forage production to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times.

Topics covered during the workshop will include determining your cost production, marketing tools to protect against price declines, and programs for protecting against weather related forage losses. Specific topics covered during the workshop will discuss new and existing marketing options, insurance options, and disaster programs available to cattle producers. The workshop does not have a cost for attending and a meal will be provided, but registration is required to ensure an accurate meal count. For more information and to pre-register please call the Nebraska Extension Office in Red Willow County at 308-345-3390