Cattlemen Applaud Court-Ordered Stay in CERCLA, EPCRA Reporting Mandate

WASHINGTON (Nov. 22, 2017) — Craig Uden, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, today released the following statement in response to the DC Circuit Court’s decision to stay a mandate that agricultural entities file reports under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) –

“Cattle producers have one more thing for which to be thankful this Thanksgiving weekend. Agricultural operations were never intended to be regulated by these laws, so this court-ordered stay until January 22 is very welcome news. We’ll use this additional time to continue working on the introduction of stand-alone legislation to fix this issue, and we’ll also promote corrective language in the appropriations process.”

