Cattlemen go to Washington, D.C. to discuss COOL, Livestock Hauling, Trade & More

The United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) will bring a delegation of nearly thirty producers to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with Members of Congress and the Administration on key issues affecting the industry.

Producers from across the country will make the trip out, representing Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas.

USCA President Kenny Graner commented, “The annual USCA fly-in serves as an opportunity for our members to put a face to the issues being discussed and debated in D.C.”

“This year, we have a strong contingent of livestock haulers who will be meeting with staff at the Department of Transportation to discuss the pending implementation of electronic log devices and to address concerns with the hours of service rules. Our members have been working on this issue over the course of the past year, and have led efforts within an industry-wide coalition to bring commonsense solutions to this issue; they will now have the opportunity to bring the issue directly to policy makers.”

“Additionally, USCA Vice President Bert Paris will be making the trip in order to speak with Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and staff on issues affecting public lands users across the west.”

“Producers will also touch on important issues such as the ongoing discussions regarding Animal ID and traceability; trade with China and ongoing issues with Brazil; the renegotiation of NAFTA and key points for the industry to submit for consideration.”

“This year’s fly-in will serve to introduce USCA and our issues to new Members of Congress and the Administration, while reiterating our stance to those still serving. USCA looks forward to bringing issues from the countryside to Washington, D.C.”