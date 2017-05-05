Cattlemen Hit by Winter Storm Qualify for Livestock Indemnity Program

Feedyard managers and pasture cattle operators in the western third of Kansas continue to take inventory following a major spring snowstorm April 29-30. Rain immediately followed by up to 24″ of snow and wind gusts to 55 mph took a toll on livestock, with thousands of cattle killed and many others strayed. Power outages continue to be a problem for producers trying to water and feed animals.

Exact death loss numbers are difficult to determine, as there is no formal mechanism in place to collect that information. The greater economic loss from the storm, according to cattle feeders, likely will be lingering negative health effects and decreased cattle performance.

Livestock owners trying to locate stray animals, as well as those who have found strays, should provide a description, including brands, to the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health at (785) 564-6601.

KLA has received confirmation from the Farm Service Agency (FSA) that this weather event does qualify producers in the affected area for disaster payments through the USDA Livestock Indemnity Program. Producers should notify their local FSA office of livestock losses. These losses will need to be documented through photographs, video, rendering receipts or veterinary records for ranchers and feeders to be eligible for payments.