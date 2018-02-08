Cattlemen Support Bipartisan Budget Act, Urge “Yes” Vote

day Colin Woodall, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, issued the following statement in response to the government funding agreement reached in Congress:

“The Bipartisan Budget Act put forward by Congress is an important step towards ending the cycle of short-term funding resolutions. In addition to providing a degree of fiscal certainty, the bill will ensure that ranchers and beef producers harmed by natural disasters in 2017 will receive the federal support they deserve. In particular, the changes to the Livestock Indemnity Program – which are being made retroactive for 2017 – will benefit cattlemen and women who suffered severe losses during hurricanes and wildfires. We urge our elected officials in Congress to vote ‘yes’ on the bill.”