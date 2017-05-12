Cattlemen Thrilled with Reopening of China to U.S. Beef

WASHINGTON – National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Craig Uden today issued the following statement regarding the announcement from the White House that an agreement has been reached that will restore U.S. beef access to China:

“After being locked out of the world’s largest market for 13 years, we strongly welcome the announcement that an agreement has been made to restore U.S. beef exports to China. It’s impossible to overstate how beneficial this will be for America’s cattle producers, and the Trump Administration deserves a lot of credit for getting this achieved. We look forward to providing nearly 1.4 billion new customers in China with the same safe and delicious U.S. beef that we feed our families. I look forward to the day when we can serve President Trump and President Xi a dry-aged American-made New York strip in Beijing.”