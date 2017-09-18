Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board Announces National CEO Search

The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB) announces a national search to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer after accepting the resignation of current CEO Polly Ruhland in late August.

CBB’s primary function is to oversee and administrate the national beef checkoff through the management of programs that are proposed and carried out by various contractors. As part of the administration of the program, CBB oversees the collection of a mandatory assessment fee on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle and imported beef and beef products through a coordinated effort with qualified state beef councils.

CBB consists of 100 board members representing domestic beef, dairy and veal producers and importers of beef and beef products. A staff of nine employees conducts day-to-day operations.

Under the direction of the Board, the CEO manages all administrative and organizational affairs of CBB. The successful candidate will lead CBB operations, manage organizational strategy, financial and legal matters, and communications, as well as CBB’s relationships with the United States Department of Agriculture and beef community stakeholders.

The position is based in Centennial, Colorado, and the new CEO must reside in the Denver area.

Interested parties should click here to find a job description and additional information, or contact CEOcandidate@mwmlaw.com with inquiries. All discussions will be held strictly confidential.

Ruhland resigned in late August to accept the position of CEO at the United Soybean Board. The CBB Executive Committee subsequently tapped Chief Financial Officer Katherine Ayers as interim CEO, effective beginning Nov. 1, 2017.

Learn more about the Cattlemen’s Beef Board by visiting MyBeefCheckoff.com.