Census of Agriculture Deadline Nears

Farmers and ranchers have less than a week to submit their information to the Department of Agriculture as part of the Census of Agriculture. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says producers should respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail by February 5th.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the Census, for farmers, is “their voice, their future, their opportunity,” while saying USDA needs to hear from all farmers and ranchers. Everyone who received the 2017 Census of Agriculture questionnaire is required to return it, even if they are not currently farming. The first few qualifying questions on the form will determine whether completing the entire questionnaire is necessary.

After the deadline, USDA NASS will begin follow-up contact methods to collect responses.