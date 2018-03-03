Central Illinois farmer rescued after chin-deep in grain bin

IVESDALE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in central Illinois say a farmer was rescued after becoming trapped in a grain bin while trying to unclog an auger.

Ivesdale Fire Chief James Brewer tells The (Champaign) News-Gazette that the farmer became submerged in beans up to his chin about 7 a.m. Friday about 2 miles north of Ivesdale. Brewer says numerous fire departments, the Urbana Technical Rescue Team and others rescued the man.

Brewer says the farmer was conscious, breathing and alert when he was pulled from the beans about two hours later at 9 a.m. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Brewer says another person who was working with the farmer called for help.

Ivesdale is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) southwest of Champaign