Central Platte Natural Resources District Reschedules the Water Programs Update

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) – Due to weather conditions, the Central Platte Natural Resources District has rescheduled the Water Programs Update to Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Buffalo County Extension Building, 1400 E 34th Street (south side of Fairgrounds) in Kearney, NE. The program will run from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
The morning update will address groundwater decline concerns in Sub-Area 9 of the NRD’s Groundwater Management Program. The afternoon session will cover Central Platte NRD and University of Nebraska activities. These meetings are an opportunity for area landowners and producers to visit with the NRD about concerns and thoughts for management of the aquifer.
A current groundwater level map can be found at: cpnrd.org/groundwater-quantity. Maps of the area with detailed groundwater and geologic information will be available for review.
CREDITS AVAILABLE:
– Attendance will replace the requirement to take the Nitrogen Management Certification Test for Central Platte NRD’s Groundwater Quality Management Program.
– Continuing Education Credits (4 credits) have been applied for through the Water Well Standards/NHHS for professional Water Well Contractors License.
The program is open to the public. To assure an accurate lunch count please RSVP to Central Platte NRD by March 19th at (308) 385-6282 or email Marcia Lee at lee@cpnrd.org