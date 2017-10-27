Central Platte NRD Board Approves Flood Control Contract Amendments

(GRAND ISLAND, NE)- The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) board of directors approved Contract Amendment #6 with JEO Consulting in the amount of $320,635.25 at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday. The amendment will extend services for the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Control Project (PSM) for land/easement negotiation, an operation and maintenance manual, desktop dam failure exercise, flood alert system feasibility evaluation, project highlight information and benefit cost update, and a conditional letter of map revision for FEMA. A change order (#2) was also approved with Van Kirk Construction to extend their contract to April 30, 2018, to allow additional time to smooth and seed the bottom of detention cells on PSM due to wet weather conditions.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-Modeling Update Jim Schneider, Olsson Associates, said results of the Hydrogeologic Evaluation and Subregional Groundwater Modeling shows that excess flows from the Dawson County Canals is being returned to the Platte River more quickly than anticipated; which is a positive effect. The subregional model covers three percent of the Cooperative Hydrology Study area, allowing for a more detailed and complex evaluation of how water moves through the river and aquifer system. Several subregional models are being conducted in Nebraska.



-Canal Update Brandi Flyr, hydrologist, gave an update on excess flows and temporary transfers on the NRD’s surface water canals in Dawson County. Flyr reported that CPNRD continued to work with Cozad, Orchard-Alfalfa, and Thirty-Mile canals to increase streamflow and aquifer recharge. Immediate streamflow benefits occurred through temporary water agreements that reduced the amount of surface water diversions from the river, thus increasing streamflow volumes. Longer-term stream and aquifer benefits occurred through excess flow diversion events, in which water is diverted into the surface water canals and allowed to seep into the aquifer. These recharge projects provide direct recharge to the aquifer, as well as increase baseflow to the Platte River. These numbers will be finalized once the fall diversion volumes are complete.

-Natural Resources Conservation Service Joe Krolikowski, district liaison, discussed the control of ephemeral gully (concentrated flow) erosion and Conservation Compliance. Krolikowski said that once spots have been identified, NRCS encourages producers to visit with NRCS technicians determine conservation practices and a planning process to address the resource concerns in their fields. The conservation practices are based upon the NRCS Field Office Technical Guide and the appropriate practice standard. They are selected with various cropping systems and crop residue management methods that are common to the areas in the CPNRD that are most susceptible to sheet and rill and ephemeral gully erosion.

-Nebraska Natural Resources Commission Mick Reynolds, Middle Platte Basin representative, reported that applications are currently being scored and will be available to the public shortly after their November 28th meeting.

-Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Jim Bendfeldt reported on a tour held for senators serving on the Natural Resources Committee and a meeting held with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt.

-Cost Share The board approved four applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and CPNRD cost share programs in the amount of $7,683.45. Practices funded were center pivot incentives and well decommissioning.

-Upcoming Events CPNRD Board meetings: November 30, December 21, and January 25; Board Retreat: January 11, Water Information Update: February 7.