Central Platte NRD Changes Title Search/Transfer Fees Policy

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) – The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) board made changes to how the District handles title searches and transfer fees at their monthly meeting on Thursday. Landowners who transfer more than four certified irrigated acres (not on the same contiguous track of land), will be responsible for providing a copy of their title search to CPNRD, effective immediately. The transfer fee for the CPNRD to file transfers with the appropriate county courthouse will now be $200 for single county transfers and $250 for multi-county transfers.

The previous policy required landowners to pay $325 for the District’s attorney to do a title search to gather all of the appropriate signatures and file the paperwork with the county. The change will streamline the transfer process. In 2016, Central Platte NRD processed 160 transfers.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-National Envirothon The board approved a three-year funding request for the 2020 North American Envirothon to be hosted by the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts in July of 2020. CPNRD will contribute $8,000/year towards the event; which will showcase the success of Nebraska’s NRD system to manage resources on river basin boundaries to the top environmental science students and future leaders in North America. Over 500 students, sponsors, and teachers from the United States and Canada are expected at the event.

-UNL Agreement The board approved a Standard Research Agreement with UNL that states that Central Platte NRD will not patent any research work performed by the CPNRD/UNL project coordinator.

-Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores FCP- Jesse Mintken, assistant manager, reported that the invitation to bid on Phase II of the project is being published with the bid letting to take place on May 16, 2017. Mintken said the only construction that remains after Phase II completion is the levy on Engleman Road and Hwy 2.

-Legislation Lyndon Vogt, general manager, reported that LB98; which extends certain levy authority for natural resources districts, will be heard by the Legislature next week.

-Nebraska Natural Resources Commission Mick Reynolds, Middle Platte Basin representative, reported that Mark Czaplewski, CPNRD biologist, was appointed to fill a wildlife representative seat on the Commission by Governor Ricketts.

-Cost Share The board approved 10 applications in the amount of $95,510.10 through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and CPNRD cost share programs for the following practices: grassland conservation, grazing deferment, flow meter and well decommissioning.

-Erosion Control Joe Krolikowski, NRCS district liaison, presented new requirements for control of ephemeral gully (concentrated flow) erosion. If erosion is found on a producer’s property, they will be required to develop a plan to use conservation practices to help treat this type of erosion, by December 31, 2019 for conservation compliance and to remain eligible for USDA program benefits. Those practices include no-till, cover crops, terraces and waterways.

-New Hydrologist Vogt announced that Brandi Flyr has been hired as the NRD’s new hydrologist and will begin employment and training under Duane Woodward on June 15, 2017. Woodward plans to retire after 25 years with the CPNRD later this year.

-Upcoming Meeting The board’s May meeting has been moved to Thursday, June 1, 2017 due to a conflict with the Groundwater Management District Association conference.