Central Platte NRD to Consider Approval of Integrated Management Plans

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors will consider approval of the Basin-Wide and CPNRD Integrated Management plans at their monthly meeting to be held on July 25, 2019.

Public hearings for the Plans are scheduled for July 15, 2019, with a public information meeting to be held at 2:30 p.m. just prior to the hearings at the Central Platte NRD office. The original plans were approved in 2009 with a requirement that the same parties develop a second increment within 10 years after the adoption of the first increment plans.

The Basin-Wide and CPNRD Integrated Management plans were implemented to ensure that Nebraska is following the Nebraska New Depletions Plan included within the Platte River Recovery Implementation Plan. Additional details are available on the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.nebraska.gov/iwm.

The board of directors meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the CPNRD’s office located at 215 Kaufman Avenue in Grand Island, NE.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-Budget The Budget Committee will review the 2020 fiscal year budget. A public hearing will be held at 1:45 p.m. to review and take comments. The tax request for the preliminary budget is estimated at $4.2 million; which is down $306,000 compared to last year. At the board meeting, directors will act to adopt the proposed budget of expenditures or the amended budget after the public hearing has been closed. A levy hearing will be scheduled just prior to the August 29th board of directors meeting.

-Management Plan Proposals The Water Quality and Water Quantity committees will review proposals to rewrite the NRD’s Ground Water Management Plan. The board will review the committees’ recommendations and select a firm to rewrite the Plan.

-Joint Defense Agreement The board will review and act on a proposed Joint Defense and Common Interest Agreement with the Lower Loup NRD and Loup Public Power District to share attorney fees regarding legal challenges.