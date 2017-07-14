Central Platte NRD to Discuss Proposed Changes to Irrigation Rules & Regs

Changes to the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) Groundwater Management Rules and Regulations will be discussed by the board’s Water Resources Committee on July 27th. The proposed changes would combine and update the Rules and Regulations for all the District’s groundwater management programs into one document including: Fully and Over Appropriated, Water Quality, Water Quantity and Chemigation programs.

Other specific changes include:

-Changes to cease and desist enforcement procedures.

-Removal of the 2 in 10 irrigation rule.

-Removal of the sections referencing wells and irrigation run-off procedures (redundancy).

A red-lined version of the document is published on the CPNRD website at: www.cpnrd.org.