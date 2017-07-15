Central Valley Ag to Host RD Innovation Series

Central Valley Ag (CVA) has decided to change the way it communicates with farmers about new innovative strategies and technologies. The first step includes the new and improved RD Innovation Series events.

This year there will be three events held in the month of August. The first will be in Bellwood, Nebraska on August 3rd. The second event will be in Cuba, Kansas on August 8th; followed by the final RD Innovation Series event on August 10th in Randolph, Nebraska.

These events will be an excellent opportunity to learn about new practices in a constantly changing industry. CVA experts will lead discussions on hybrids, nitrogen and water management, precision technologies, an agronomic overview of each site and each event will end with an update from a specialist in the grain industry.

“The goal of these events is to provide growers an opportunity to impact the profitability of their operation for years to come,” said Mike Zwingman, Central Valley Ag Agronomy Research and Development Manager.

“These sites are going to have a few things you may have seen in the past, in addition to a lot of new things,” said Mike. “The agronomy team at CVA will be using every tool we have at our disposal to help growers make the best agronomic and economic decision possible, maximizing profitability – not just yield.”

Register to attend an RD Innovation Series event by visiting www.cvacoop.com/register/, more information including detailed agenda and speakers are available on this site.

Proud partners of the RD Innovation Series include; Verdesian, WinField United, FMC, Bayer, Mycogen, Nitrogen Maximizers, BASF, DEKALB, Asgrow, Syngenta, and Mosaic.