Chairman Peterson statement on the passing of former Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Thad Cochran

BY House Ag Committee | May 30, 2019
WASHINGTON (May 30, 2019)- House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota issued the following statement on the passing of former Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman, Senator Thad Cochran:

“Chairman Cochran was a gentleman to all who knew and worked with him, but his calm demeanor belied a skilled legislator who represented his state well.  I was fortunate to work with him in his role at the Senate Agriculture Committee, where he was a strong advocate for America’s farmers and ranchers as well as those who participate in the farm bill’s nutrition programs.”

