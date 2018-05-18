Chairman Roberts: America’s Sorghum Producers Can Breathe Easier

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today made the following statement after the People’s Republic of China moved to end an anti-dumping and countervailing investigation on U.S. sorghum imports.

“America’s sorghum producers can breathe a sigh of relief today,” Roberts said. “I thank President Trump for listening every time I brought this issue before him at the White House. I look forward to the Administration’s continued engagement with China, and I urge President Trump to continue pursuing open markets for all U.S. industries.”

At every meeting with President Trump, Senator Roberts has stressed the importance of trade to America’s farmers and ranchers. In 2017 alone, Kansas exported over $700 million in grain sorghum, leading the country in both production and exports