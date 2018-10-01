Chairman Roberts’ Statement on NAFTA Renegotiation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today released the following statement after President Trump announced the United States, Canada, and Mexico have reached an agreement on the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“I’m pleased to see the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have successfully delivered a renegotiated NAFTA for consideration, and I am eager to review the details,” said Chairman Roberts. “Since 1994, when the original NAFTA went into force, the value of U.S. agricultural exports to Canada has increased by 271 percent and to Mexico by 305 percent. That is no small impact on rural America, as well as the American economy. This trade pact will provide our farmers and ranchers with much needed export market certainty and will strengthen the relationship with two of our most important trading partners.”

On Sept. 13, Chairman Roberts held a hearing to gain insight from the Trump Administration on its trade efforts. Roberts stressed the importance of maintaining a good relationship with our closest trading partners. Click here to read and watch Roberts’ opening statement, as well as the full hearing.

From his post as both Chairman of the Agriculture Committee and as a senior member of the Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction on trade, Roberts has long been outspoken on the benefits of increased access to foreign markets for American farmers and ranchers. Roberts has taken his concerns directly to President Trump, U.S. Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and other high-ranking officials in the Administration on numerous occasions.