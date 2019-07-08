Champions Named in All-American Limousin Futurity

The All-American Limousin Futurity took the stage in Springfield, Missouri on the final day of showing during the National Junior Limousin Show and Congress. This open show was held on Friday, July 5, 2019 and featured breeder and junior cattle from across the country exhibited together. Jonathan Perry, Fayetteville, Tenn., sorted the Limousin and Lim-Flex females, cow-calf pairs, and bulls.

The grand champion and supreme champion female title was awarded to WLR Fiona. A 50 percent Lim-Flex was born January 12, 2018 and sired by Colburn Primo 5153. She was exhibited by Sage Hanrahan, Okarche, Okla. The honor of reserve supreme female was also the grand champion cow/calf pair. SCAS Enchantress 940E was a 68% Lim-Flex sired by Schilling’s Yannis and born on May 9, 2017. Cole Sullivan, Groveton, Texas, exhibited the cow during the show.

Ryleigh Morris, Walnut Grove, Mo., took home reserve grand champion female. AUTO Crowning Day 204G is a daughter of Riverstone Crown Royal. She was born January 5, 2019 and is 68 percent Lim-Flex. The reserve grand champion cow/calf pair belonged to SSTO Encore 727E. This cow is a March 6, 2017, 43 percent Lim-Flex daughter of PVF Insight 0129. This cow-calf pair was exhibited by Cameron Bryant, McMinnnville, Tenn.

The day closed with the bull show. Grand champion bull, JLX Exceed, is a November 4, 2017, 68 percent Lim-Flex son of JLX Charisma. Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, S.D., exhibited the bull. Edwards Land & Cattle, Beulaville, N.C.; Freebird Farms, McMinnville, Tenn.; Bockenstedt Hilltop Farms, Willard, S.C.; Kendall Brothers Cattle Co., Magnolia, N.C.; Blake Haley Farms exhibited the reserve champion bull. ELCX Englishman 769E is a 50% percent Lim-Flex son of MAGS Winston, born December 20, 2017

The premier breeder and premier exhibitor award went to Pinegar Limousin, Springfield, Mo.