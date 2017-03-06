Check Fertilizer Rates in Corn after Alfalfa

With tight crop margins for the 2017 growing season, many farmers are looking for ways to cut input costs without hurting yields. One way to do this is by giving the appropriate nitrogen credit when calculating how much nitrogen (N) to apply to corn grown after a prior alfalfa crop.

When alfalfa is terminated, decomposing alfalfa shoots, crowns, and roots provide N to subsequent corn crops. The contribution of N from alfalfa and subsequent reduction in the fertilizer N requirement for corn is known as the alfalfa N credit. The alfalfa N credit can vary from 40 to 150 lb. N/ac depending on soil type and alfalfa plant stand.

In a recent UNL study, the variation in yield across fertilizer N rates was studied in irrigated farmer fields planted with corn after a prior alfalfa crop, assessing the potential for reducing N fertilizer inputs without hurting yields. Fields were grouped into six classes depending on the applied N fertilizer which was at: less than 90 lbs. per acre, 90-110 lbs., 110-130, 130-150, 150-170, and over 170 lbs. applied per acre.

The most important finding of the analysis is that there was no difference in corn yield across fertilizer N rates ranging from 90 to 170+ lb. N/ha, with yield consistently averaging about 200 bu./ac. Despite this, it was remarkable that 80% of the famer fields received fertilizer N rates larger than 110 lb. N/ac, with most of them receiving 150-170 lb. N/ac. This finding suggests that most farmers are not applying the proper N credit when fertilizing corn after alfalfa, highlighting the large room that exists for reducing costs (and environmental footprint) associated with N fertilizer in corn after alfalfa with little risk of hurting corn yield.

The key take-home message from this analysis is that for most Nebraska farmers growing corn after alfalfa, there is room to reduce fertilizer N rates without hurting yield, by assigning the proper N credit when calculating the N fertilizer requirement. Information on how to calculate fertilizer N rates for corn and assign the proper alfalfa N credit can be found in the Nebraska Extension resource, Fertilizer Suggestions for Corn, Extension publication EC117.

