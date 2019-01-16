Checkoff Swine Health Committee Focuses on ASF-Prevention Strategy

The Pork Checkoff’s Swine Health Committee met last week during the National Pork Board’s Unified Research Meeting to discuss the industry’s swine health concerns, to review research proposals and to develop a plan of action for activities in 2019. As expected, the committee spent the majority of its time on African swine fever (ASF) and discussed what it can do to aid in the prevention of the disease in the United States.
The Swine Health Committee’s plan of action for ASF includes:
- Development of a task force to specifically look at ASF risks and action items that will focus on:
- Prioritizing tactics, developing strategies and identifying resources to aid in the reduction of risk to ASF introduction
- Focusing communications, education and research activities across the pork chain to elevate the importance of keeping ASF and all foreign animal diseases out of the United States
- Monitoring progress and addressing new issues as they arise
- Continuation of aggressive support and promotion of the Secure Pork Supply plan and the accompanying data management platform, AgView.
- Ongoing work with allied associations to ensure collaboration and cooperation among all industry partners.