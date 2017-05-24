Chemigation Permits Due June 1st

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) With chemigation season quickly approaching, the Central Platte Natural Resources District is reminding producers that current renewal permits expire on June 1st. Renewal permits can be issued without an inspection at a cost of $20.00. Renewal applications received after June 1st must comply with provisions for new permits, including a $60 permit fee and a required inspection before the permit can be issued.

Chemigation, also known as fertigation, is an efficient and economical means of applying chemicals and fertilizer that are necessary for crops. To comply with Nebraska state law, any new chemigation systems must be inspected by a producer’s local natural resources district prior to any application of fertilizer or chemicals.

Once a system has been inspected and a renewal application is sent in, the system needs to be inspected every three years if chemigating in the Central Platte NRD. If changes are made to any part of the system, for example, a new pump or a new pivot, reinspection of that system is required.

There are many advantages to using chemigation with center pivots. One advantage is chemical coverage. Properly designed and operated irrigation systems may apply chemicals more uniformly than aircraft and some ground sprayers. It allows prescription and timely application of chemicals based on the crop requirements.

Chemigation also provides savings and profit. Applying chemicals through an irrigation system can save 40 percent or more in chemical application costs. Timely fertilizer applications can also increase crop yields.

For more information, contact the Central Platte NRD at (308) 385-6282 or visit cpnrd.org.